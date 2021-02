Russian grandma, 91, goes viral for traveling world on her own

Watch more in iWantTFC

A 91-year-old Russian grandma went viral after traveling the world on her own despite her age.

Elena Erkhova, more commonly known as Baba Lena, from Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, traveled to Germany, Russia, Mongolia, Italy, Spain, Istanbul, Thailand and many other countries before her death in 2019.

Photos of her travels in different parts of the world have gone viral on Facebook.

ANC, Feb. 18, 2021