Nissan 370Z Nismo: The last of its kind

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2022 05:00 PM

For over a decade, an iconic JDM legend has been missing from the current lineup of sports cars available in the local market. 

Better late than never. After 11 long years, the Nissan 370Z is finally here. Was it worth the wait or too little too late? 

Join Migs Bustos as he drives the Nissan 370Z Nismo.
