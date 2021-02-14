Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: How to make banana cupcakes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2021 08:00 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Learn how to make banana cupcakes with kid pattisier Pio Timothy Calungcaguin, as he teaches former "PBB" housemate Kaori Oinuma and the kids of Concordia Children's Services, Inc. this simple recipe.
Read More:  CA Throwback   current affairs   ABS-CBN Current Affairs   current affairs throwback   Matanglawin   banana cupcakes   Pio Timothy Calungcaguin   Kaori Oinuma   Concordia Children's Services  