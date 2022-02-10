x

Alam N'yo Ba: Pansit Langlang, ang paboritong pansit ni Jose Rizal

ABS-CBN News

Feb 10 2022

Alam niyo ba kung ano ang pinaniniwalaang isa sa paboritong uri ng pansit ng bayaning si Gat Jose Rizal? Matatagpuan ito sa Cavite at hindi ito ordinaryong pansit. Nagpa-Patrol, Boyet Sison. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 10 Pebrero 2022. 

