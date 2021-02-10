Home  >  Life

TINGNAN: Mga pasyalan sa Albay may palamuting pang-Valentine's

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 10 2021 09:13 PM

Handa na ang ilang pasyalan sa Albay para sa Valentine's Day sa Linggo. Ang marami sa mga ito, pinalamutian para swak sa date sa Araw ng mga Puso. Nagpa-Patrol, Jose Carretero. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 10 Pebrero 2021

