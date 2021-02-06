ALAMIN: Mga 'pampasuwerteng' ulam sa Year of the Metal Ox

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - May ilang pampasuwerteng ulam na maaaring ihain sa hapag sa Chinese New Year o pagsalubong sa Year of the Metal Ox sa Pebrero 12.

Sa programang "Winner sa Life" sa Teleradyo, ibinahagi ni Paul Marvin Uy, manager ng Sincerity Restaurant, ang ilang pampasuwerteng ulam sa pagsalubong sa Year of the Metal Ox.

Kabilang na rito ang pansit na nangangahulugang “long life,” ang Pata Tim, na nangangahulugan ng longevity at pagiging positibo sa pagpasok ng taon, at mga madadahong gulay para mas matagal umanong mabuhay ang mga matatanda sa bahay.

Kasama na rin ang buong manok na nangangahulugan ng "rebirth" at "reunion." Ayon kay Uy, puwedeng pinakuluan o pinrito ang manok basta buo ito.

Bilang simbolismo ng kasaganahan sa pera, maaaring maghain ng buong isda na nangangahulugang may "surplus" sa pera, lumpia na nagsisimbolo sa kasaganahan o wealth, at oyster cake para sa "profitability."

Kasama na rin sa mga pampasuwerte ang tikoy na sumisimbolo sa "pagdikit dikit ng pamilya."

-- Teleradyo, 6 Pebrero 2020