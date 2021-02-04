Home  >  Life

Doktor na pari handang tumulong sa vaccination program ng gobyerno

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2021 09:10 PM

Bubuksan ng Simbahang Katolika ang kanilang mga pasilidad para magamit bilang vaccination hubs at tutulong din sila para mapalaganap ang edukasyon tungkol sa bakuna. Isa sa mga masugid na sumusuporta rito ay si James Roa, na parehong doktor at pari. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 4 Pebrero 2021

