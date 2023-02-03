Home  >  Life

Kwento ni Marc Logan: 'Paligoy-ligoy' ni Nadine Lustre, nag-trending

Posted at Feb 03 2023 09:56 PM

Matapos ang walong taon, muling nabuhay at nag-trending ang awitin ni Nadine Lustre na "Paligoy-ligoy." Nagpa-Patrol, Marc Logan. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 3 Pebrero 2023. 

