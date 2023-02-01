Home  >  Life

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Winning Moment: Tips sa paghahanap ng 'The One'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2023 08:37 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

'Feb-ibig' na! Ano ba ang mga winning diskarte para sa mga naghahanap ng kanilang "The One"? Nagpa-Patrol, Winnie Cordero. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 1 Pebrero 2023
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Winning Moment   tips   love   relationships   romance  