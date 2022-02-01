Home  >  Life

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Alam N'yo Ba: Pinagmulan ng iba't ibang Chinese new year traditions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2022 08:41 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Alam niyo ba kung saan nagmula ang tradisyon ng paghahain ng 12 bilog na prutas para sa Bagong Taon? Bakit nga ba nagbibigay ng ang pao tuwing Chinese New Year? Nagpa-Patrol, Boyet Sison. TV Patrol, Martes, 1 Pebrero 2022
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Chinese new year   Lunar new year   tradition   trivia   alam nyo ba   Boyet Sison   Alam Niyo Ba   Alam N'yo Ba  