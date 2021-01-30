Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: The largest captive crocodile in the country

Posted at Jan 31 2021 07:46 AM

In this episode of "Matanglawin," Kim Atienza and his youngest daughter, Emman, encounter Pangil, the largest captive crocodile in the country.
