Home  >  Life

TV Patrol

Musika ng ibat-ibang panahon ginawan ng dance challenge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2021 07:07 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Kabi-kabila pa rin ang dance challenge sa social media. May iba na mas pinipili ang musikang uso noong panahon nila. Pero ang "It's Showtime" family, humahataw sa bagong tunog at dance step ng Chikaboom dance challenge. Nagpa-Patrol, Marc Logan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 31 Enero 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   dance challenge   social media   Tiktok   Its' Showtime   Chikaboom dance challenge   TV Patrol   Marc Logan   Mga Kwento ni Marc Logan  