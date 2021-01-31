Musika ng ibat-ibang panahon ginawan ng dance challenge

Watch more in iWantTFC

Kabi-kabila pa rin ang dance challenge sa social media. May iba na mas pinipili ang musikang uso noong panahon nila. Pero ang "It's Showtime" family, humahataw sa bagong tunog at dance step ng Chikaboom dance challenge. Nagpa-Patrol, Marc Logan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 31 Enero 2021