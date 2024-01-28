Watch more on iWantTFC

The world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, set sail on its maiden voyage from Miami in the United States on Saturday (January 27).

Drone footage showed fireworks sending off the 1198-foot (365 metres) vessel as it departed from the Port of Miami to embark on a seven-day itinerary around the Eastern Caribbean region.

The Icon of the Seas has capacity for nearly 10,000 passengers and crew across 20 decks, according to Royal Caribbean, taking advantage of the surging popularity of cruises.

However, environmental groups are concerned that the liquefied natural gas-powered vessel — and other giant cruise liners to follow — will leak harmful methane into the atmosphere.

(Production: Maria Alejandra Cardona)