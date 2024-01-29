Venice Carnival: A fairy, a giant rat, and Elvis

Watch more on iWantTFC

A fairy gondolier, a giant rat and even the king of rock and roll himself, Elvis Presley, kicked off the annual boat parade in Venice on Sunday (January 28).

Tourists lined the city's Canal Grande to watch the noisy and colourful flotilla sail past.

The Venice Carnival began centuries ago as a period of excess before the rigours of Lent, the 40 days of fasting that traditionally precede Easter. Venetians could then hide their identities behind masks and do as they pleased.

In the eighteenth century masks were used by noblemen in order to keep anonymity while voting on council matters.

Some masks were used to enable people to avoid the bad smell of the canals or if a plague hit the city.

This year's festival ends on February 13. -Report from Reuters