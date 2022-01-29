Home  >  Life

Lalaking may cerebral palsy ibinida ang digital paintings gamit ang paa

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2022 08:25 PM

Digital painting naman ang ginagawa gamit ang kaniyang paa ng binatang may cerebral palsy sa Albay na nagbigay noon ng kaniyang cross-stitch sa Santo Papa. Nagpa-Patrol, Aireen Perol. TV Patrol, Sabado, 29 Enero 2022. 

