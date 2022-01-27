Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Sa darating na Pebrero 1 ay ipagdiriwang na ang Chinese New Year.

Ang darating na Lunar New Year ay magiging Year of the Water Tiger, ayon sa feng shui consultant na si Jean Yu-Chua.

Sa programang "Sakto" sa Teleradyo, ipinaliwanag niya kung aling mga animal signs na maaaring suwertehin ngayong taon.

Ipinakita rin niya ang mga charms na maaaring gamitin para itaboy ang malas ngayong 2022.

--TeleRadyo, 27 January 2022