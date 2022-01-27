ALAMIN: Aling animal signs ang suwerte, malas sa Year of the Tiger?
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 27 2022 01:12 PM
Year of the Water Tiger, year of the Tiger, Chinese New year, Chinese new year 2022, luck, lucky, charms, chinese zodiac, animal signs
- /news/01/27/22/reminders-for-parents-of-kids-with-allergies-asthma-eyeing-covid-19-vaccine
- /sports/01/27/22/pba-free-agency-a-leap-of-faith-for-ganuelas-rosser
- /news/01/27/22/pre-omicron-levels-posibleng-sa-marso-pa-up-group
- /sports/01/27/22/nba-ja-morant-scores-41-to-lead-grizzlies-past-spurs
- /sports/01/27/22/fans-unlikely-to-be-allowed-when-pba-resumes