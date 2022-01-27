Home  >  Life

ALAMIN: Aling animal signs ang suwerte, malas sa Year of the Tiger?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2022 01:12 PM

MANILA -- Sa darating na Pebrero 1 ay ipagdiriwang na ang Chinese New Year.

Ang darating na Lunar New Year ay magiging Year of the Water Tiger, ayon sa feng shui consultant na si Jean Yu-Chua.

Sa programang "Sakto" sa Teleradyo, ipinaliwanag niya kung aling mga animal signs na maaaring suwertehin ngayong taon.

Ipinakita rin niya ang mga charms na maaaring gamitin para itaboy ang malas ngayong 2022. 

--TeleRadyo, 27 January 2022
