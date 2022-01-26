Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Love in sickness and in health

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2022 12:52 PM | Updated as of Jan 26 2022 01:07 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

"#NoFilter" presents Emilson Gole Cruz and Kathleen Añonuevo's road to the altar and their love which persevered through months of long distance and the bride's battle against leukemia.
Read More:  CA Throwback   throwback   current affairs   #NoFilter   No Filter   documentary  