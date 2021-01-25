Home  >  Life

Aso matiyagang naghintay sa labas ng ospital kung saan isinugod ang amo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2021 07:40 AM | Updated as of Jan 26 2021 07:45 AM

Nagviral ang isang aso sa Turkey matapos matiyagang naghintay sa labas ng ospital kung saan isinugod ang kaniyang amo sa Trabzon, Turkey.

Sa ulat ng Reuters, matiyagang naghintay sa labas ng ospital ang aso na si Boncuk matapos ma-ospital ang amo na si Cemal Senturk, 68, dahil sa brain embolism.

Nang makita sa ospital, inuwi ng mga kaanak ang aso pero agad din itong bumalik at naglagi na doon.

Ligtas na nakalabas ang amo nito na 9 taon niya nang kasama.

 

