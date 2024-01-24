Watch more on iWantTFC

Former ABS-CBN reporter, three-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Gretchen Malalad tied the knot with her longtime partner, French businessman Jean-Marc Hauducoeur, in an intimate ceremony held in Boracay on Wednesday, January 24.



Among the attendees were Malalad's friends and former colleagues from ABS-CBN News, including Pia Gutierrez, Zen Hernandez, Atom Araullo, Jeff Canoy, Adrian Ayalin, Niko Baua, Dennis Datu, Ryan Chua, Jenny Reyes, Jam Alindogan, and Nadia Trinidad.

Hernandez and Araullo serves as bridesmaid and groomsman, while Canoy took on the unique role of "flower guy," with Trinidad as the flower girl.



Hours before her wedding Malalad posted a heartfelt Instagram post.



In the post, she revealed that she ate adobo, a Filipino dish, the morning before her wedding, noting how her late father used to cook adobo exceptionally well, as she reminisced about the flavors and the memories associated with it.

Malalad expressed her wish that her father could have been there to walk her down the aisle.



The former reporter also posted a photo of her bouquet, which included a small framed picture of her father.

As she walked down the aisle, she held the bouquet, symbolizing the presence of her father and the cherished memories they shared.