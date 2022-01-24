Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Little police officer inspired by Cardo of 'Ang Probinsyano'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2022 08:06 AM

Mikhael "Khael" Mercado dreams of becoming a police officer because he idolizes the lead character in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." In this throwback episode of "Mission Possible," the young boy gets to meet his idol, Coco Martin, who plays Cardo in the long-running drama.
