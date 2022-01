Watch more on iWantTFC

When it comes to choosing the perfect family car, you have a wide range of vehicles to choose from. There are the usual suspects: SUVs, minivans and crossovers.

But there’s one type of car that’s looking to make a comeback into the mainstream - the wagon. Subaru has built a legacy of producing wagons from their popular sedans and their latest offering comes in the form of the 2021 Subaru Outback.

Has the Blue and Gold succeeded in producing a game-changing crossover wagon?

Find out in this review.