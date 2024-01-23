Croatian artist turns thousands of matchsticks into works of art

Watch more on iWantTFC

Croatian artist Tomislav Horvat is not the first person to craft models from matchsticks, but he may be the most ambitious.

Horvat, without hesitation, employs 210,000 matchsticks to fashion a life-size sculpture of a pianist playing a grand piano, complete with matchstick strings.

Initially, Horvat created much smaller models, but in 2013, he undertook a more significant challenge – a life-size rendition of actor Al Pacino as his iconic character, Don Corleone, from Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 film, "The Godfather."

To support sculptures on such a scale, he fashions a supporting structure from papier-mache or wood.

"The Pianist" marks his second work on a grand scale, followed by "Desperate Man," a thematic collection using 54,000 matches that took a year and a half to complete.

Horvat has showcased his works in galleries throughout Croatia, including the capital, Zagreb, but, as of now, they are not available for purchase. - Report from Reuters