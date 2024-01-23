Bolivian chemist turns used cooking oil into soap

Watch more on iWantTFC

An indigenous chemist in Bolivia is transforming used cooking oils from restaurant kitchens in La Paz into soap.

Silveria Cutipa Pari first got the idea for her project as a chemistry student at university, where she learned discarded cooking oil was highly polluting.

Cholita Cutipa Pari started her company Suma Qhana Soaps Krolla in 2014, which means transparent medicinal plant soaps in Aymara. The products range from powder laundry soap to hand and body soap.

Through her natural products, Cutipa Pari wants to help create better ecological practices in her customers and raise awareness regarding environmental protection. - Report from Reuters