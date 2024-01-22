Watch more on iWantTFC

For Joyce Cubales, age doesn't matter when it comes to joining pageants and living her dream as a beauty queen.

It was her childhood dream to join the Miss Universe pageant but she was never able to join during her younger years as she had to work as the breadwinner of her family.

She was only able to start joining pageants when she was already 50 years old.

At the age of 59, Cubales bagged the title of 2014 Classic Mrs. Asia International Global in Kuala Lumpur, the Philippines' first-ever win in the pageant.

In 2017, she managed to get invited as a participant in the Mrs. Universe pageant at 62 years old, even though the age limit was only 25-45 years old.

And now that the age limit for the Miss Universe pageant has been lifted, she has her eyes on the prize as she competes in the Miss Universe Philippines - Quezon City.

