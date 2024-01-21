Sinulog Festival in Cebu marches on despite heat

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Cebuanos, visitors, and tourists alike were unbothered by the sweltering heat that met them as the Sinulog Festival was held in Cebu City on Sunday (January 21, 2024).



This festival is considered as one of the grandest in the country, where dancing contingents as well as floats and "higantes" are created to pay homage to Señor Santo Niño.



As early as seven in the morning, hundreds of spectators were already waiting by the sidelines to witness the grand event held at the South Road Properties such as the Roderos family from Talisay City.



“Para ma-witness namin ang Sinulog Festival… makumpara namin kung ano'ng pinagkaiba ngayon. Pina-pray namin na mas maganda ngayon kasi mas maraming tao,” said Edel Roderos.



Foreign tourists also came to watch the festival. Others enjoyed the party vibe and took photos of the grand parade.



“Three years ago before pandemic, I attended the Sinulog festival so I came back this year,” said Japanese tourist Kazu Shi.



There were also balikbayans who were eager to witness the parade. one of which was Vicky Cacion from Vienna, Austria.



“Because of my faith to Santo Niño. Kung wala si Santo Niño, wala [ako] dito,” she said.



Even local tourists from other provinces came to see the dancing contingents. Archie Orion and his friends from Eastern Samar are already on their 8th year in watching the Sinulog.



“Ito ang pinaka-engrande, ang pinaka-dinadayo na festival sa buong Philippines kaya pumupunta kami,” he said.



This year featured a 4.10 kilometer route along the South Coastal Road. Stalls and bleachers are also situated in different areas along it.



There are 21 dancing contingents where two are out of town and two are also guests. This includes the Chuncheon Nongak Preservation Association from South Korea.



One contingent to watch out for is also the town of San Jose from Dinagat Islands. It is their first time to join such festivity after the devastation of Typhoon Odette in 2021.



“As devotee, as believer of Señor Santo Niño, it’s time to give praise to him for saving our lives,” said James Marsan, one of the costume organizers of their contingent.



Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco attended and graced the festival.



“For tourists, it is about an experience that transcends the ordinary, to be part of a living breathing culture,” Garcia said.



Mayor Michael Rama in his speech said that this is a culmination of the big celebration and that “each one of us has a story to tell about the miracle” of Santo Niño.



Meanwhile, a pontifical mass was held earlier in celebration of the 459th feast of the Santo Niño De Cebu at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.



Thousands of devotees reached the nearby streets of the Basilica as they waved their hands and their replica of the image. —Report from Annie Perez