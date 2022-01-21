Home  >  Life

2021 Toyota GR Yaris: The Birth of a New Icon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 21 2022 05:03 PM

It takes a special kind of car to grab the motoring world’s attention. This small, rally-bred, hot-hatch from Japan did just that. 

Designed with the promise of bringing back a time when cars were actually fun to drive, Toyota’s passion project has been the company’s headline-grabbing machine way before it hit Philippine shores.

Join Migs Bustos as he drives the 2021 Toyota GR Yaris. 
