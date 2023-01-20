Home  >  Life

Bagong may-ari ng Miss Universe pinabulaanang may dayaan sa pageant

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 20 2023 09:05 PM

Binuweltahan ng bagong may-ari ng Miss Universe Organization ang mga nag-aakusang dinaya ang resulta ng pageant sa gitna ng pagkuwestiyon ng mga netizen sa pagkakalaglag ni Miss Universe Philippines at iba pang beauties mula sa pageant, at ang pagkapanalo ni Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 20 Enero 2023. 

