Watch more on iWantTFC

A pair of ballet dancers performed in the snow to cello music in front of a Swiss glacier and a small crowd in Davos on Thursday (January 18) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to spark hope despite the climate crisis.

The piece, titled "Performing Hope", aimed to raise the spirits of people worried about the impacts of climate change and encourage them to keep taking action in their own small ways, organisers said.

"Hope is an action, and it's something we need to do in small ways, micro ways, the little things we do that we don't know they make a difference," said Gail Whiteman, the executive director of the Arctic Basecamp in Davos, which organised the event.

The piece featured music by renowned cellist Nicolas Altstaedt and was choreographed by German-Argentinian Demis Volpi.

Whiteman said the performance was also a chance to reach the world's most powerful leaders, who gather in the Swiss ski resort town for the forum until Friday (January 19).