Home > Life 'Purrified': Dogs and cats blessed by priests in annual Spanish ritual Reuters Posted at Jan 18 2024 05:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Pet owners walked with their dogs and cats to Madrid’s Saint Anthony’s church where priests blessed the animals and gave mass to a chorus of barks and miaows. Priest Valentin Bravo said the animals deserved to be blessed as they gave companionship and loyalty to their owners. Saint Anthony the Abbot, who was supposed to have lived in Egypt in the third and fourth centuries CE, is considered a patron saint of animals because he is depicted as a person who cared and protected them. -Report from Reuters Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, overseas Read More: pets dogs cats priest ritual madrid spain