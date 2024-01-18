Watch more on iWantTFC

Pet owners walked with their dogs and cats to Madrid’s Saint Anthony’s church where priests blessed the animals and gave mass to a chorus of barks and miaows.

Priest Valentin Bravo said the animals deserved to be blessed as they gave companionship and loyalty to their owners.

Saint Anthony the Abbot, who was supposed to have lived in Egypt in the third and fourth centuries CE, is considered a patron saint of animals because he is depicted as a person who cared and protected them. -Report from Reuters