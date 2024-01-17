Watch more on iWantTFC

Video game fans will be able to get hold of the first new release in 14 years in the "Prince of Persia" franchise this week.

Ubisoft will release "Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown" on Thursday (January 18). It is the franchise's first release since "The Forgotten Sands," which came out in 2010.

The new game will see players embody warrior Sargon, who is part of the elite "The Immortals" group.

According to a description of the game, "as they are sent to rescue Prince Ghassan, they will explore Mount Qaf, a once wondrous place, now cursed and hostile. Sargon and his brothers-in-arms will soon discover that time itself will be a treacherous foe and that the world balance must be restored."

Game creator Abdelhak Elguess said his team looked to strike a balance honouring the "Prince of Persia" legacy while also bringing it into modern times.

“It was important for us to try to identify what is the DNA of 'Prince of Persia'... what are the emotions that we are looking (at) when we play 'Prince of Persia'?” he said.

“Then it was important for us to decide how we would push forward that kind of emotion on what we needed to decide to do, to bring modern stuff from a game player perspective, from identity perspective, from all the elements that we wanted to push forward."

A full-piece orchestra features on part of the game's soundtrack, with the music recorded at London's Abbey Road studios in London. — Report from Reuters