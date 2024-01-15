Pinay cake artist vies for 'The Greatest Baker' title

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Filipino cake artist is gunning for the title of "The Greatest Baker", an online competition that beckons bakers from around the world to compete for a $10,000 grand prize, a spread on Bake from Scratch magazine plus a chance to meet the Cake Boss himself Buddy Valastro.

Speaking to TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Filipina Michelle Hoy likened "The Greatest Baker contest to the Miss Universe pageant where fans can vote for their contestant online.

Hoy, a former Department of Energy employee for 10 years, said she transferred to Hawaii after her Fil-Am boyfriend was assigned there.

A self-taught baker, she said she is Hawaii-based but represents the Philippines in the contest. "Nagsimula kami November pa, until now ongoing pa," she said.

She urged Filipinos to vote for her, saying voting for the quarterfinals ends January 18.