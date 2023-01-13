Home  >  Life

Manolo Lopez remembered as 'compassionate diplomat'

Posted at Jan 14 2023 02:21 AM

A compassionate diplomat and leader with a legacy of service with integrity—that's how the late Philippine ambassador to Japan Manolo Lopez is remembered after he passed away Thursday at the age of 80. Willard Cheng has the story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Jan. 13, 2023
