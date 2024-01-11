Drone soccer flies for first time at CES

Watch more on iWantTFC

Inside a netted-off enclosure at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, drones are whizzing back and forth, buzzing like bees.

But these are no ordinary drones. They’re enclosed in a protective, circular shell, emblematic of the Beautiful Game.

And that is the point. This is DroneSoccer, and it’s making its debut at the consumer electronic show this year.

Just like real world soccer, or football, there’s even an organizing body: the Federation of International DroneSoccer Association, or FIDA.

“It started with the idea of playing soccer with a drone, and since then, our researchers have been working hard to create a product called drone soccer, and a lot of other people have come together to make it a leisure sport, and here we are at CES, and I'm very happy and very excited as the president of FIDA that we've come this far,” Sangheub Ro, the FIDA president, told Reuters on Wednesday (January 10).

Playing above a turf field, two teams of five pilots fly five DroneSoccer balls with one pilot typically designated as the striker. The remaining four can often play as defender, or in any formation, to stop the other team from scoring.

Scoring happens when an opponent flies its DroneSoccer ball through a round goal post with a 60-centimeter diameter.

The entire game stopped entertainment journalist Diana Su in her tracks. She was mesmerized by what she said was a reminder of another game from another magical world.

“I’m going to give a very geek answer because I am a very big fan of Harry Potter. For that, I’m a fan of quidditch. So when I entered this part of CES and I realized there was a game of drones, my mind instantly thought of magic and how things are no longer magic but are reality. I was on my phone, barely turned my head and instantly forgot about everything else just to focus on the drone game,” she said.

Ro and other FIDA members, like Sean Greenhalgh of the FIDA USA, hope that the game inspires young people to learn how to fly drones.

Greenhalgh said the reaction has been positive.

“It’s absolutely incredible. Every time someone sees this drone, they’re immediately engaged and they want to know more about the sport,” he said.

(Production: Nathan Frandino)