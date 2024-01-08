Could zebrafish help unlock secrets of human diseases?

Watch more on iWantTFC

Could these zebrafish be the key to help unlock secrets about human illnesses?

Scientists in Stockholm think so.

They have bred the blue-and-silver-fish for over 20 years, believing they are a key model organisms for medical research.

(Lars Brautigam / Director, Zebrafish core facility, Karolinska Institute)

“You can use zebrafish in everything from cancer research, you can transplant cancer cells into the zebrafish and test new cancer drugs. You can study orphan diseases, which are diseases where there is no cause known yet. You can do toxicology, so screen for substances which are toxic, and much more.”

This is the Karolinska Institute’s zebrafish core facility.

It is home to some 20,000 zebrafish.

Lars Brautigam, Scientific Director of the facility explains why the fish is a great model organism for medical research.

“The zebrafish's genome has been sequenced many years ago and people have seen that if you mutate genes in zebrafish. The phenotype, how the zebrafish looks like, resembles very closely to patients that have the same mutations and then people realized that the genetic environment of the zebrafish and the patients is the same."

Zebrafish have a few advantages that made them favorable in research.

They breed quickly and in great numbers.

They also develop quickly once they hatch and become fully viable and swimming in around five days.

The fish are also cheaper to breed than mice, which is widely used in scientific research.

Zebrafish are clear when they are very young and the embryos also develop outside their mother, ideal for scientists to study early development.

“Well, the short life cycle allows you to run experiments in a very short time because you have an organism that develops very quickly and that gives you the opportunity to study organ development, to study the brain development or different kinds of cancer diseases in a very short time.”

Brautigam says his team is testing cancer medications on the fish that will hopefully be useful in helping patients with the disease.

“So what we do mostly is we transplant cancer cells into zebrafish embryos and then we test new medications that will be used hopefully in the future in the clinic and then we can test in zebrafish embryos if these new medications are better than the existing medications.” —Report from Reuters