THROWBACK: Dive into the world of sculpture art

"Local Legends" dives into the world of sculpture art by featuring celebrated Filipino brass sculptor Ferdie Cacnio.

Artist and art critic Cid Reyes weighs in on Philippine society's growing appreciation for sculpture, and praises Ferdie's trademark works that focus on the movement of the human body.

Ferdie looks back at life experiences that helped nurture his talent for art, and explains how he uses his civil engineering background when working with brass materials.

Finally, Ferdie and his wife Bing Cacnio talk about how they weathered controversy generated by one of Ferdie's works that was donated to the UP Diliman campus.