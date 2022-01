Watch more on iWantTFC

From behind the drug-store counter to the front of his mobile phone, pharmacist Arshie Larga has found a way to share his knowledge of how medicines work to a wider audience — through TikTok.

In an interview on Teleradyo program "Sakto" on Friday, Larga talks about why he ditched his dream of becoming a flight attendant to become a pharmacist, what drove him to start posting content on the popular video app, and why he thinks the messages he is putting out are important.