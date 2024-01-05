Wristwatch saves New Zealand fisherman treading water for 23 hours

Watch more on iWantTFC

A fisherman who survived treading water for 23 hours off the coast of New Zealand after falling off his boat said on Thursday (January 4) he was lucky to be alive after being spotted due to the reflection from his wristwatch.

Will Fransen was pulled overboard without a life jacket on January 2 while attempting to reel in a marlin near the Alderman Islands, approximately 30 nautical miles (55km) off the country’s North Island, New Zealand police said.

Unable to return to his boat as it drifted away, Fransen survived by treading water. He recounted being briefly circled by a shark, before being rescued after using his watch to attract the attention of a passing boat with three fishermen near Mayor Island.

"I had a shark come to visit. So he went around, had a bit of a look and decided I wasn’t very tasty."

Fransen, who said he suffered little more than wind burn and stiff joints from the ordeal, said he planned to upgrade the safety rails on his boat, which has yet to be found.

