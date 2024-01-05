Watch more on iWantTFC

The "ice city" of Harbin, the snowy capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang province, is attracting record numbers of visitors with its grand and intricate ice sculptures.

This year, the park took up 810,000 square metres and comprises 250,000 cubic metres of ice, state media reported.

Vice Director of Marketing at Harbin Ice and Snow World, Sun Zemim, said on Thursday (January 4) that the average number of daily visitors to the park this year has almost doubled compared to 2018. Visitors flocking to the city have booked out hotels and sold out tickets.

“(Booking) was pretty difficult. For booking hotels, we spent two to three days before we found a suitable hotel. Tickets for Ice and Snow World were sold out online, so I bought them on (second-hand website) Xianyu,” Wang Yifei, a 23-year-old tourist from Wuhan told Reuters.

Over the New Year holiday, the city’s annual Ice and Snow Festival helped draw more than 3 million visitors to Harbin during the three-day holiday that ended on Monday, generating 5.91 billion yuan ($826 million) in tourism revenue, state media agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday (January 3).

