Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: The Pasig River Ferry

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2022 02:01 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

"#NoFilter" talks to Ronie Hinoctan, a long-time boat captain, as this episode highlights the potential of the Pasig River Ferry as an alternative means of transportation around Metro Manila. Hinotan shares the improvements made in the system since its relaunch as he encourages the public to try commuting through the historical river.
Read More:  CA Throwback   current affairs   Pasig River Ferry   No Filter   #NoFilter   documentary  