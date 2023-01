Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Cebu is expecting to draw in more than 2 million visitors for the 2023 Sinulog Festival, which is resuming face-to-face activities this year after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

In this ANC Rundown interview, Sinulog Foundation Inc. Executive Director Jojo Labella talks about their preparations for the comeback of one of the Philippines' grandest festivals.

--ANC, 4 January 2023