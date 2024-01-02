Home  >  Life

EXCLUSIVE: Tippy Dos Santos recalls final moments of mom

MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 02 2024 08:41 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Singer-actress Tippy Dos Santos recounted her mother's final moments before getting involved in a car accident in Seoul, South Korea last December 27, 2023.

Watch ABS-CBN News' full exclusive interview with Tippy here. —Report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News
Read More:  Tippy Dos Santos   mother   mom   accident   South Korea   entertainment  