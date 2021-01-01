THROWBACK: Hardinera recipe of Lucban's culinary icon

Watch also in iWantTFC

"Local Legends" meets 74-year-old Milada Dealo Valde, the culinary icon of Lucban, Quezon. Valde shows how to cook Hardinera as she shares her story, talking about her late husband and her short stay in the U.S.

She also presents the story behind the 2016 Quezon Medalya ng Karangalan sa Sining at Kultura sa Kulinaryo that was awarded to her.

The culinary legend also shares her goal to continuously promote Quezon cuisine. Quezon Tourism Council interim president Vladimir Agcaoili Nieto commends Valde’s cooking and determination to pass down her knowledge in cooking to the youth.