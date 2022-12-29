Home  >  Entertainment

Sam Milby, Catriona Gray, engaged na nga ba?

Dec 29 2022

Engaged na ba sina Catriona Gray at Sam Milby? 'Yan ang mainit na tanong ng netizens sa gitna ng holiday season. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 29 Disyembre 2022. 

