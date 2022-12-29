Watch more on iWantTFC

Bagong taon, bagong pasabog ang ilang artista sa 2023. Kabilang dito ang milestone ni "Star for All Seasons" Vilma Santos at ang pagpasok ng isa pang karakter sa bagong Kapamilya series na "Dirty Linen." Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 29 Disyembre 2022.