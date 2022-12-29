Home  >  Entertainment

Ilang bigating local film, TV projects na aabangan sa 2023

Posted at Dec 29 2022 08:21 PM

Bagong taon, bagong pasabog ang ilang artista sa 2023. Kabilang dito ang milestone ni "Star for All Seasons" Vilma Santos at ang pagpasok ng isa pang karakter sa bagong Kapamilya series na "Dirty Linen." Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 29 Disyembre 2022. 

