Pila sa mga sinehan mahaba pa rin sa ika-2 araw ng MMFF

Posted at Dec 26 2022 08:37 PM

Mahaba pa rin ang pila sa mga sinehan ngayong ikalawang araw ng 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival. Naglabas na rin ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority ng unofficial ranking ng mga nangunguna sa takilya. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Lunes, 26 Disyembre 2022

