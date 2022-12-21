Home  >  Entertainment

PANOORIN: Eraserheads may mga bilin, hiling sa bisperas ng reunion concert

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2022 09:13 PM

Sabik na sabik na ang iconic OPM band na Eraserheads sa final countdown ng inaabangan nilang reunion concert. Hangad ng banda ang maayos na pagdaraos ng pinakamalaking live open air concert sa bansa sa pag-ahon ng pandemya. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 21 Disyembre 2022

