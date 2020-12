WATCH: Iñigo Pascual steals hearts with 'Lumang Tugtugin'

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA – Iñigo Pascual gave his fans a reason to swoon as he performed an old single on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday.

The 23-year-old heartthrob took the “ASAP” stage to sing the funky “Lumang Tugtugin,” which he released back in 2018.

The December 20 episode of "ASAP Natin To" aired on A2Z Channel 11.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.