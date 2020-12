Bernadette Sembrano teams up with Ogie to perform Christmas single

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA – Newscaster Bernadette Sembrano performed Sunday her Christmas song “Yakapin Ang Puso” on “ASAP,” joined by veteran singer Ogie Alcasid.

“Yakapin Ang Puso” is Sembrano’s latest endeavor in the music scene after she co-wrote the lyrics for the theme song of the primetime series “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

Sembrano earlier said “Yakapin Ang Puso” seeks to extend comfort and hope for those who are feeling weary to celebrate the yuletide season.

The song, she added, also pays tribute to the faith and resilience of Filipinos after enduring calamities before Christmas.

Songwriter and musical director Homer Flores arranged the Christmas tune while ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo produced it.

The December 20 episode of “ASAP Natin To” aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.