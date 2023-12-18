Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault, harassment

Watch more on iWantTFC

American actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty by a New York jury on Monday (December 18) on charges he attacked his ex-girlfriend in the back of a car.

Majors, who was seen as one of the future faces of Disney's Marvel superhero franchise until the allegations stalled his rapid rise, had been charged with two counts of assault and two counts of harassment, all misdemeanors.

The jury of six convicted him on one count of assault and one count of harassment, and acquitted him of the other charges. The verdict followed a two-week trial in state court in Manhattan.

Majors is set to be sentenced on Feb. 6. He faces up to a year in prison, but prosecutors have not indicated what sentence they plan to seek.