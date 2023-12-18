Home > Entertainment 'It's Showtime' hosts nagpatalbugan ng Christmas carols ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 19 2023 01:42 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nagpatalbugan ang mga host ng "It's Showtime" sa pag-awit ng kani-kanilang mga Christmas carols. Ang "Forever Grateful," ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 ay umere nitong Disyembre 16 at 17 sa A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, at Kapamilya Online Live. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, celebrity news, ABS-CBN Christmas Special, ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023, It's Showtime Read More: showbiz news celebrity news ABS-CBN Christmas Special ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 It's Showtime