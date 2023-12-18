Home  >  Entertainment

'It's Showtime' hosts nagpatalbugan ng Christmas carols

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2023 01:42 AM

Nagpatalbugan ang mga host ng "It's Showtime" sa pag-awit ng kani-kanilang mga Christmas carols.

Ang "Forever Grateful," ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 ay umere nitong Disyembre 16 at 17 sa A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, at Kapamilya Online Live. 
